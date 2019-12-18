Nigerian singer Davido expressed his magnanimous side after distributing cash gift fans and lovers who have refused to leave his front door. Davido, who is currently in Nigeria for Detty December, of course, could be seen taking in the fresh air at the balcony of his Lekki home overlooking the mammoth crowd gathered downstairs waiting for him to attend to them.

The celebrity sent down his crew members to attend to the fans that have refused to leave his house even after dusk. Only one thing could move the crowd and it was until he started dashing funds before they all dispatched. Davido uploaded a video in his Insta-story, showing the crowd on queue for a little cash gift from OBO himself.

For those who think they missed, he has promised to continue the same time today. You can as well find your way to Davido’s home, sadly we can’t provide you with the address.

Watch the video below:

