Davido still supports his babymama, Sophie Momodu despite the fact that they have had issues and scandals in the past. The singer continues to try his best, making sure that he offers enough support for her to make her happy, likewise her daughter.

Sophie is the mother of Davido’s first child and daughter, Imade Adeleke and if you recall, 2018, was not a good year for them regarding the heated battle they had over Imade’s custody.

On Friday, December 20, Davido attended the sip and shop event organised by his first babymama, Sophia Momodu. He even bought an item from the shop. Sophia posted a video showing the singer at the event.

See pjotos from the footage below..

