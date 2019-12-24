Femi Fani Kayode has made a shocking revelation few hours after Deji Adeyanju was attacked by thugs during ‘Free Sowore’ rally.

Fani revealed in a statement on his Twitter account that Deji Adeyanju has expressed his regrets about the things he said in the past about Nnamdi Kanu.

He wrote on Twitter;

I can confirm that @adeyanjudeji has expressed his regrets about all he said about @MaziNnamdiKanu & @MaziNnamdiKanu has forgiven him. The bridge has been built and the matter settled. Now is the time for the righteous to unite and oppose the tyranny that has gripped our land.

This comes after Deji Adeyanju was attacked along with some other Nigerians who were protesting on Monday, December 23, 2019, during their protest against the continuous detention of Omoyele Sowore, Agba Jalingo and others held by security agents in the country.

HOT NOW