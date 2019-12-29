Dj Cuppy has given fans a sneak preview of their family house in Ghana. The Billionaire daughter in her euphoria took to social media to flaunt her family’s luxurious home in Ghana.
It was learnt that the Otedola family also stepped out to support their son-in-law, Mr Eazi, who held a massive concert in Accra on Saturday.
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Otedola sisters flaunt another Expansive family home : . Nigerian disc jockey basking in the euphoria of their beautiful and lavish Ghana home where the ladies are spending their Xmas holidays. . . Cuppy lounged regally showing off the huge sitting room with her sister, Temi and cousin moments before the whole family stepped out to support their son in law who held a massive concert last night in Accra. ______ #djcuppy #temiotedola #vlogger #billionairedaughter #mreazi #Naijacelebrity #celebrity #celebritygossip #celebritynews #celebritylifestyle #celebrityglamour #nigeriancelebrities #TunezMediaBlog #TunezMediaTV #TunezMedia
It was also learnt that thier mom, Nana Otedola is from Ghana. DJ Cuppy in a recent post on Social media about her mum revealed that she was raised by a strong woman.
HOT NOW
- “I go do person juju o” – Cubana chief priest warns Wizkid to stay away from Genevieve Nnaji
- This time last year, I was driving a stupid Sienna car – Zlatan Ibile reveals how Davido changed his life in 1year (Video)
- The Truth! Ike finally gives update on his relationship with Mercy (Video)
Discussion about this post