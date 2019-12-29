Dj Cuppy has given fans a sneak preview of their family house in Ghana. The Billionaire daughter in her euphoria took to social media to flaunt her family’s luxurious home in Ghana.

It was learnt that the Otedola family also stepped out to support their son-in-law, Mr Eazi, who held a massive concert in Accra on Saturday.

Watch the video below:

It was also learnt that thier mom, Nana Otedola is from Ghana. DJ Cuppy in a recent post on Social media about her mum revealed that she was raised by a strong woman.

