Curvaceous Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has advised her buzzing fans not to enter the new year single adding that God would bless each and every one of them with a good man or woman.
She made this known in an Instagram post on Saturday where she showed off her man and shared a kiss with him.
She wrote:
“Goodnight kinda feeling funny tonight.
“Don’t enter 2020 single.
“God bless you with a good man or Woman❣️
“Don’t forget to get that waist snatched
“Your man might just be by the corner
Watch the video below:
HOT NOW
- “Happy Birthday My Love” – Regina Daniels celebrates Ned Nwoko on his birthday (Video)
- Tonto Dikeh’s private messages with a sugar daddy on Instagram released (Photo)
- Mercy strolls into Tacha’s backyard and shuts down everywhere as she parties in Port Harcourt (Video)
Discussion about this post