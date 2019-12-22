Curvaceous Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has advised her buzzing fans not to enter the new year single adding that God would bless each and every one of them with a good man or woman.

She made this known in an Instagram post on Saturday where she showed off her man and shared a kiss with him.

She wrote:

“Goodnight kinda feeling funny tonight.

“Don’t enter 2020 single.

“God bless you with a good man or Woman❣️

“Don’t forget to get that waist snatched 

“Your man might just be by the corner 

Watch the video below:

