Popular Nigerian socialite, Noble Igwe has schooled men, especially those of the Igbo tribe on how to make their wives enjoy Christmas, noting that they deserve to enjoy it too.

According to him, they also deserve to enjoy the day and they don’t necessarily have to satisfy all guests that visit on that day.

He noted that most Igbo men love to show their wives’ cooking skills during the Christmas period, asking them to change their mentality.

He tweeted:

“Most Igbo men like to use the Christmas period to show that their wives can cook, nobody is doubting your wife’s ability but she deserves to enjoy the Christmas too. Most of us grew up watching our moms live in the kitchen during this period as guests won’t stop coming. Change it!”

