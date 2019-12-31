E-Money has taken to his social media page to show off his magnificent mansion.
The Five Star Music boss posted a set of photos showing a magnificent house that he recently completed in his hometown, Ihiala, Anambra state.
Sharing the post, E-Money extended his sincere appreciation to God for making it possible for him to complete the mansion.
In other news, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has dismissed rumors that she and Genevieve Nnaji are enemies.
Omotola, while responding to a Twitter user who demanded to see a picture of them together hanging out said the so-called rivalry between she and Genevieve is a fallacy.
