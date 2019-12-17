The official Twitter account of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is getting dragged on Twitter for celebrating a young Nigerian man who hawks water, dressed in a corporate look.

The move by the antigraft agency on Monday December 16th, to promote a legit hustle did not go over well because of the image. According to EFCC’s tweet, the young man is 24 years old, identified as Michael Iloduba.

But Nigerians did not have any pleasure reading the story as it was gathered in the comments that they can’t stand the EFCC celebrating a poverty stricken hustler in a corporate wear selling water.

According to the comments, there is nothing to celebrate as Michael is only ”rebrandishing poverty.” They accused the agency of celebrating poverty.

See their reactions below;

