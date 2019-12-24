A Nigerian American man identified as Olu, a Washington DC police officer who visited Nigeria for the holidays, has revealed that he was profiled as a criminal by the Nigerian police because he had his hair in braids.

The man identified as @wearethe2030 on Twitter shared a photo of himself and wrote: “4 days in Nigeria & I have already been profiled as a criminal by the Nigeria police force. They profile people based on looks. Male with dreads, braids and so on. I work in Washington DC as a police officer and I have braids. Enough of the profiling! @TunjiDisu1 @aleeygiwa”



Explaining how it happened, he wrote: “Riding back to my hotel on Toyin street, Allen, Ikeja, with Taxify, and the police had stopped me twice on the same road, ordered me to step out of the vehicle asking what I do for a living. My police credentials saved me from being a victim.”

