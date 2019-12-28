Minutes ago, we reported that group of armed robbers met their doom after a failed heist at a branch of first bank of Nigeria located at Mpape in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria.

After publishing videos that we obtained from the scene, we have now gathered photos from the scene of the foiled bank robbery at Mpape, Abuja today.

According to the CP Bala Ciroma, one was gunned down with four others arrested, including a staff of the bank (First Bank Plc).

Analysing the look on the face of the captured armed robbers, one can interpret the Regret, pain and resignation expressed on their faces because they knows they are as good as dead.

SEE BELOW;

HOT NOW