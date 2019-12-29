A Nigerian man on Twitter as called Wizkid out for allegedly thrashing a statue that was presented to him by a fan at one of his shows recently. The Twitter user identified as @Blaccmajek on the micro blogging platform shared photos of the damaged and discarded art piece stating that Wizkid did not like it.

The Twitter user wrote;

WIZKIDFC Gifted Wizkid A Statue Of Him , Baba Throway Statue for sand. Nah this is the highest

Although the Twitter user did not explain how the gift got damaged and discarded this way, but fans of the Starboy have stormed the comment section to slander the efforts of the artist that designed the piece saying it does not look like Wizkid.

WIZKIDFC Gifted Wizkid A Statue Of Him , Baba Throway Statue for sand 😂😂😂😂 . Nah this is the highest 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/o2awZwA7UW — Wande (@BlaccMajek) December 28, 2019

The thing no look like wizzy😂😂😂 — Bello Nafiu🔥🐉 (@_Daerthvader) December 28, 2019

Na wizard 😂😂 — Wande (@BlaccMajek) December 28, 2019

