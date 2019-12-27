Aside from endorsements, one other way that celebrities take in money is through concert and shows but Wizkid didn’t see the need to be strict about concert tickets at his own home in Lagos, thereby declaring a free entry to everyone present at the venue of his concert last night in Lagos.

Wizkid has been on headlines once daybreak and most of the content talked about his Starboy Fest last night because a lot of interesting things went down at the show.

According to reports, the entrance of the Energy City venue was crowded with thousands of fans trying authenticate their tickets. So he asked the security to let everyone at the gate into the concert ground.

Watch the video below:

When you hear that the gate of heaven will be open for 2 mins😂😂 See people catching cruise at #STARBOYFESTpic.twitter.com/em37uggDqk — harbiolarOmo_march (@MisterAbiola) December 26, 2019

