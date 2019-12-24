Reality TV star, Natacha Akide aka Tacha, clocked 24 yesterday, and her fans (The Titans) have gone out of their way to show just how much they adore her. The reality star was amazed as fans surprised her with a brand new Mercedes Benz car gift at her birthday party. Her reaction said it all.
The luxury vehicle was presented to her after a private, star-studded birthday bash. See photos and video below:
