A 42-year-old man, identified as Taofeek Oyeyemi has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for impregnating his 16-year-old daughter and attempting to abort the pregnancy.

The command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi revealed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a complaint from the mother of the victim who reported the matter at Ewekoro police station.

The mother had complained that her daughter who has been living with her ex-husband informed her that she was impregnated by her father who also took her to a quack medical practitioner for abortion.

She explained that since the abortion was carried out, the victim has been bleeding.

“On the strength of the report, the DPO Ewekoro division SP Rotimi Jeje detailed his JWC section to go after the suspect and he was eventually arrested,” the PPRO said.

The suspect who was said to have 17 children from different women on interrogation confessed to have slept with the victim several times which resulted in her pregnancy.

“In order for his secret not to be exposed, he decided to take the girl for abortion,” he said.

Oyeyemi added that preliminary investigation revealed that the victim’s mother has separated from the suspect years back and the victim has been living with her until about six months ago when the suspect forcefully took the girl away from her mother.

“All efforts made by the mother to take custody of her daughter proved abortive. It was when the mother came to visit her daughter that she discovered the great atrocity committed by the suspect against her daughter”.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has directed that the suspect be transferred to Anti-Human trafficking and child labour Unit of the State criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.