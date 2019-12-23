Controversial male barbie, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, knows very well that most people detest his existence and he has taken to Instagram to make a promise to people that fall under that category.

While we have a few days before this year packs off along with the decade, Bobrisky has hinted in an Instagram post on Monday, 23rd December, that he would put pepper in his haters’ eyes in 2020.

The controversial figure recently returned to the country from Dubai, after he claimed to have undergone a lipsosuction surgery session to enlarge his butt.

He wrote:

“I’m sorry for those who don’t like my style in 2019. I Promise to put pepper in your eye in 2020.”

