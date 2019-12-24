Nigerian reality star, Tacha has reacted after she was mocked by some celebrities over the Benz gift she received from her fans on her birthday. She pleaded with her fans to forgive her and forget about the mistakes she made in the past.

Recall that some time ago, the BBNaija housemates before her set, announced on social media that their fans gifted them luxury items, including cars.

Reacting to it, Tacha made a video insinuating that the ex-housemates lied about the gifts, adding that ‘fans would soon start getting people husbands’.

Tacha celebrated her 24th birthday yesterday and Titans gifted her a Mercedes Benz. Nigerians have now dug out the video of the Reality star mocking other housemates who received gifts.

Even Titans dragged their fave this time around. A Titan wrote;

“Tacha six months ago – fans are getting people car and shop. Fans will soon start getting people boyfriends 🤣🤣

Tacha six months later – Titans got me a Benz💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼

Me – I hope you believe now🤣🤣🤣’

Someone get me that video I want to troll my fav 😭#TitansCeleberateTacha”.

Tacha in her reaction, wrote ;

