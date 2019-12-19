Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has facilitated the arrest of a security guard who allegedly brutalized a woman.

In a post on Instagram early Thursday, Funke said she was on her way home after a production set when she saw a woman crying and bleeding from the head.

On interrogation, the actress discovered the woman was assaulted by the mall’s security

“Just heading back home after shoot. Saw a woman crying and bleeding from the head I had to stop with my driver then she said the security guys at the circle mall Jakande broke her head with their belt. I asked but they ignored me. So I need someone to answer to this. I think this is unfair. Why attack her? She didn’t even enter their territory,” she said.

In another post, the 42-year-old said she got the police involved in the matter and had the security guard arrested.

“I finally got the police involved. The m security guard who broke her head with his belt has been taken to Jakande police station. Really unfair,” she said.

