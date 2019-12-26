It’s quite a happy Christmas for actress Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz!

The proud mother of twin baby boys has shared their Christmas card which featured the kids whose face has always been kept away from the public since their birth.

Funke Akindele who is best known for her role in her movie, Jenifa gave birth to the babies in USA, a year ago, for her husband, JJC Skillz, who already has three grown up children from three women shared the post on his social media status with the caption.

See their Christmas card below;

HOT NOW