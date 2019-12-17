A man has shared a hilarious video that captured the moment a Lagos truck driver acted accordingly, in the midst of traffic gridlock.

According to the man who shared the video, the truck driver had taken a pause after running into a luxury Rolls Royce car on the road.

Instead of overtaking the private car, the driver and his co-passenger beckoned on the owner of the luxury automobile to drive through.

Sharing the post, he said: “A truck refused to overtake a Rolls Royce at Mainland. Truck driver doesn’t want trouble I really thought they can overtake vehicle on the road. ”

Watch the hilarious clip below:

