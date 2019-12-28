Actor Andrew Dunbar, best known for his work on Game of Thrones, passed away on Christmas Eve at his Belfast home.

Belfast Live reports that the Portrush native, who was in his thirties, was renowned on the set of the hit HBO show where he worked for years as an extra.

He was a body double for Theon Greyjoy, who is played by Alfie Allen in the series.

Dunbar also made appearances in other hit shows including Line of Duty and worked as a DJ.

