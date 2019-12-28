Big Brother Naija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke is currently in her hometown of Owerri, and has been in the news multiple times already. A video currently trending online shows the moment the reality star angrily shouted at some children begging her for money.

Mercy Eke who reunited with her mother at their hometown in Owerri, Imo state on Thursday.

While they were heading back from the airport, Mercy, who was seated in a car, rolled down the window to distribute money to some children.

The children, however, became aggressive as the clamored for money and ended up snatching all the money from her hands while she was sharing it.

This enraged the reality star as she shouted, “Get the f**k”.

Watch the video below:

HOT NOW