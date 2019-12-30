A host of Nigerian A-listers were in Ghana last night for the Afrochella event which held in Accra and a mild drama happened at The Accra Airport as the Association of ‘charly boys’, Ghana branch came out en masse to welcome Nigerian singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido.

Davido who had just landed with his crew was shocked to see a crowd of bikers waiting for him at the airport with their exotic power bikes. They could not contain their excitement as they urged him to try out one of the bikes they had brought to the airport to welcome him.

Davido who was still shocked at the loud ovation took to his Instagram to share videos of what he called ‘A carnival’. The entourage of Bikers led the way as Davido headed to the venue of the event.

Watch the videos below:

