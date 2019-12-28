Nigerian comedian Bovi has attributed the bragging rights of Shatta Bandle to the results of Ghana weed stating that this is the only reaso. Ghanaian midget can be confident to declare that he’s richer than Nigeria’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

He said this while speaking at a recent comedy show at the ‘Night of 1026 Laughs & Music’.

“Shatta Bandle, Shatta Wale. Is it weed or there is something about that name ‘Shatta’?” he asked amid uncontrollable laughter from the audience.

“You know weed makes you high. Shatta Bandle would be smoking… Shatta Bandle is like this [indicating how short the social media sensation is]. As he starts smoking, he starts to come up… He will look at the richest black man in the world – Dangote – and will say ‘Dangote is my boy’. Your weed here is very good,” Bovi added.

Bovi had his own funny sentiments for Shatta Wale, who he says also feels his voice is good like Celine Dion after smoking some of Ghana’s good high grade.

“He (ShattaWale) feels he has voice, he sounds like Celine Dion; that means Davido sounds like Whitney Houston,” Bovi said.

