Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji advises fellow men to give their women all their attention when she’s pregnant or during her menstrual period.

The actor wrote that women crave attention during pregnancy and their monthly period, hence, men should give attention to them.

Lateef also appreciated women for being strong and beautiful the way they are. He wrote;

It’s natural for women to look less beautiful during pregnancy process or maybe menstral period.

It is your responsibility as her Husband to aggrandize her beauty at this time , make Sweet and beautiful comments about her shape . Give her all the attention she needs at this time because that’s when they crave it more.

She is obviously carrying your baby and without that meal duration , she can’t get pregnant .

A big shout out to you all beautiful women and mothers out there , You are Beautiful just the way you are, You are Strong and I appreciate you for who you are and the way you are created , God bless you all and all that you do .

Starting from my mum to every other woman and mothers out there ,

thank you for all you do , I love you so much .

HOT NOW