Nigerian superstar, Ayo Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid has celebrated singer, Teni Apata as she turns a year older today. Starboy took to his twitter page to celebrate his ‘second girlfriend’ in the entertainment industry as she turns 27 today. He wrote:

Happy birthday @TeniEntertainer ! Love you babe ❤️🖤🦅

Wizkid has been praised over the years for his show of love to his contemporaries in the music industry and his act of kindness most times are misconstrued for ulterior motives. Hence, the debate over who he’s really dating between Teni and Tiwa Savage.

HOT NOW