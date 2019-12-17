Davido Music Worldwide, DMW’s rapper, Dremo took a Twitter jab at Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, on his birthday today.
President Muhammadu Buhari who remains the oldest civilian in power in Nigeria, turned 77 on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
In a congratulatory message that Dremo posted on his Twitter handle, @Dremodrizzy, the singer decided to throw a subtle jab at the President, placing a curse on him.
This is coming after President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha opted to refer to her husband as “General” in a message he posted to celebrate his birthday.
