Billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko’s wife, Regina Daniels has posted a series of romantic snaps of them to celebrate his 59th birthday.

Recall that Regina Daniels left her fans in confusion few days ago after she was spotted with a baby bump when she shared a picture of herself and her brother, Samuel Daniels. Read the post here Regina Daniels causes confusion after showing up heavily pregnant in a new video

The Nollywood actress who claims to be forever 16 years old, shared several photos of their pair cuddling close and other romantic moments they have shared as she wrote a sweet tribute to Ned.

Alongside the post, Regina Daniels wrote:

Words can’t explain how great you are

You are wonderful, amazing,unique, incomparable, handsome, strong, kind hearted, generous, there are so many unique qualities you possess that I can’t explain…..

May God give you the strength to fulfill all your great ambitions in life

Happy birthday my love !

