Iconic Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo celebrates as she turns 40 today December 28, 2019 and her friend, and colleague, Mercy Johnson took to her Instagram page to give her a befitting shout out. The respectable actresses have been friends for years with no drama or washing of linens in public.

Celebrating Uche Jombo, Mercy Johnson Okojie wrote:

Happy Birthday @uchejombo , may happiness and celebration always be a part you today and always…..Love you big Queen❤❤

In response to Mercy’s post, Uche wrote: Love you ❤️

