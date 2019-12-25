Reality TV stars and newlyweds, Mr. and Mrs. Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A and Bambam respectively have been embroiled in domestic violence allegations a few months after their expensive Dubai Wedding. A media outfit called out Teddy A for hitting his pregnant wife and according to the reports, it all started even before they tied the knot.

Teddy A, however, debunked all the claims immediately in a lengthy Instagram post while his pregnant wife reacted to the news a few hours after it broke. Bambam expressed her exasperation at the source for chasing clouts with a sensitive matter as domestic violence and vowed to see the matter to the very end. The lovers could be seen in a video shared by Bambam jesting with each other as Bambam drops her view on the alleged domestic violence meted at her husband. Read her full statement and watch the video below:

“We frown at domestic violence and would get to the bottom of these lies and deliberate attempts at defaming our character as a couple.”



Bam Bam finally reacts to allegations that Teddy A beats her pic.twitter.com/7p5kcxI5JG — Theinfong.com (@TheInfoNG) December 25, 2019

