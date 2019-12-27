You probably already know that Mercy Eke aa d Ike have parted ways on social media. Shortly after unfollowing her lover Ike, it appears that BBNaija 2019 winner has moved on unapologetically from #Ike and has now settled for a musician.

This is coming after a fan alleged that Ike broke up with Mercy after he found out she slept with Cubana Chief Priest.

Anyway, Memecy who celebrated her boxing day in Owerri, Imo state at her homecoming concert decided to shoot her shot at Willie XO by…basically just flattering him on Instagram.

Social media users saw the messages and made a screenshot of the duo, after Willie Xo responded on Instagram when the reality TV star described the singer as ‘cutie’.

tHe reciprocated with ‘love-struck icon’. See below;

