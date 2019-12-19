A Nigerian lady on Twitter, Deola Adereti, recently recounted a story she was told of an occurrence between a male corps member and his female Muslim student.

According to Deola, the corps member, Clement removed the JSS3 female student’s hijab amid protests and performed CPR on her after her friends started weeping when they thought she had died after falling unconscious.

After the CPR was performed, the student, Aisha, regained her consciousness but the mob had already grown and they were ready to beat up all the corps members in sight.

Aisha’s friends convinced them not to harm the corps members because they had saved the young girl’s life.

However, the next day, a mob led by Aisha’s father who was holding a cutlass and plank came for the corps members and while others were able to escape, Clement was beaten to a pulp and was only saved by the intervention of policemen.

Read the full story from Deola’s tweets below:

They spoke in Hausa, but one of our colleagues from Jos who understood the language translated what they were saying to us in English. We looked into the lady's face, she looked like someone that was ready to explode. She was sweating all over her body to the extent that — Pastor Mrs Ola (@Deola_Adereti) December 19, 2019

open up her hijab so he could pour some water on her head. But the lady declined, protesting in Hausa. The guy was confused so he beckoned on the rest of us in the office to come outside, and asked the corper from Jos to asked the Hausa lady what the feux was all about. — Pastor Mrs Ola (@Deola_Adereti) December 19, 2019

I asked the lady's friends where the school First Aid administrator was. The students said they had been to her office before coming to ours; she'd gone out, and they had no idea when she would be back because mostly she usually only came to school to mark register and leave. — Pastor Mrs Ola (@Deola_Adereti) December 19, 2019

Higher Education book cover. The students I sent earlier to call in the principal came back with report that the principal was no where to be found. The sick lady was losing her breath rapidly, so we suggested we rush her to any nearby hospital. But just as we were about — Pastor Mrs Ola (@Deola_Adereti) December 19, 2019

chilled water on the lady earlier on walked towards the lady and removed her hijab, despite clamorous outcry from students and the school teachers alike that he shouldn't remove it. He laid the lady flat appropriately and started offering her Cardiopulmonary resuscitation(CPR) — Pastor Mrs Ola (@Deola_Adereti) December 19, 2019

When the chest compression didn't work, Clement pinched the patient’s nostrils closed to assist with an airtight seal, and placed his mouth on her mouth to blow in air, after which he continued the chest compression. By this time, the Hausa boys had already started throwing in — Pastor Mrs Ola (@Deola_Adereti) December 19, 2019

with intention to wound him with series of planks in their hands, the dying lady breathed out. It was like miracle. Some of her friends who were with her on the corridor started jubilating while the others rushed towards those angry boys to pacify them in Hausa. — Pastor Mrs Ola (@Deola_Adereti) December 19, 2019

and the sick lady was rushed to a nearby clinic by those ladies and Clement. God so good, she lived. — Pastor Mrs Ola (@Deola_Adereti) December 19, 2019

on the left. When he saw us, he asked a guy from the crowd, called Musa who was also holding a cutlass, a question in Hausa, and the guy responded with "She nee", which I would later got to know meant "that's him". Though they were rushing towards our hostel fiercely, it didn't — Pastor Mrs Ola (@Deola_Adereti) December 19, 2019

Apart from this, he, Clement, and other boys in the lodge usually went to field together every evening to play ball. And they would come together after that to talk about life, football, and all at a man who sold tea and bread shop (popularly called "Mai shai"). — Pastor Mrs Ola (@Deola_Adereti) December 19, 2019

everyone running with no idea where we were running to. The mob also rushed towards us with great efforts. I saw Clement panting for breath, he's asthmatic. The third guy Kelechi asked us to split up when we got to a junction. We did. The narrow path I passed though was clayish. — Pastor Mrs Ola (@Deola_Adereti) December 19, 2019

amidst rancorous shouts of joy from some corps members. I was too week to lift my head around as much, but I knew I was the Z.I office. I saw him asking some of my mates to take me inside his office, and open up the windows there for me. I went blank again and woke up much later — Pastor Mrs Ola (@Deola_Adereti) December 19, 2019

They said Clement was apprehended and beaten to stupor. He was only rescued only by the police the Zonal Inspector called in, he would have died. He's now been administered at FMC and we could only pray he would be okay. It was then Sis Funmi told me the man that led the — Pastor Mrs Ola (@Deola_Adereti) December 19, 2019