A Nigerian man recently shared a hilarious experience he had after he changed his Whatsapp Display picture.

Apparently, the picture above was the new DP he used on his Whatsapp and his mother saw it and went all ‘preachy’ on the young man.

She sent him a message, telling him to remove the earring. She continued to send him messages, asking him if he was a girl. She told him she is proud of giving birth to sons and he should stop trying to undo what God has done.

”So I updated my whatsapp pic today to this and here is what my mom had to say bout it”, the young man wrote on twiiter.

See conversation below ;

