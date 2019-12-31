Former BBNaija reality TV star, Frodd has reminisced on the past as the year 2019 comes to an end.

He narrated how he came into Lagos from Aba at the start of 2016 with enough money. His plan was to travel abroad in a few months. He got a house in Lekki and also got a car. Soon his savings depleted and he had to move to an area where the houses are cheaper. By 2018, he had little money left and had to move to an even cheaper neighborhood.

He said it got to a point where he had to beg from his more successful friends to survive.

He eventually “embraced God” and spoke positively into his life.

His fortune changed this year after he got into the Big Brother Naija reality show.

He wrote: I remember Feb 13 2016, I returned to Lagos from Aba with the intentions of spending a few months and leaving the country , then life happened. I can vividly remember staying in lekki phase 1 and driving my first car ? forming Porsche boy , careless as a youth and lost in the minute , my savings went low and I had to move further down to Ikate . I felt cool and in control but I didn’t have a relationship with my creator still and I couldn’t do much for my self and things didn’t improve in 2017 . Again , I had to move further down to sangotedo with intentions to manage my self and grow financially. A lot was beginning to happen all at once and it seemed as if mine was the worst case , I know how much stories of success I heard within this period . Small thing

Phone rings : Frodd , Olu don buy house

Phone rings : Frodd , Jide don marry !

Phone rings : Guy how far , wetin you Dey do now self , When e be your turn guy . Show Dubai work Dey this side

Outgoing call to successful friends :

Bro what’s up , I fit see 5k for your hand , make I take hold brother ?

Response : Brother e no Dey at all It felt like God had forsaken me , maybe putting me through some punishment for being ungrateful for life .

I embraced God and told him how much I accepted whatever was happening , and I spoke positivity into my life , to carry my head up always and move slow and steady on the bumpy journey ‘ if that is how my grace would find me . My trials, my hustle , my cry , my prayers , my fights , my plea were all answered this year in the most unimaginable way . I thank God for my 2019 , you have been a huge blessing to me . Gratitude is a must because I see shege, Chai I suffer , I hear weeeeennnnnnnnnnnnnnnn.

I am proud of the journey so far . I am thankful for where I am now , my fellow BBN HM’s , My Family , The most caring Fan Base ever . Never allow the journey of life to bend you , fight adulthood pressure with cruise .

Let this inspire you my faves .. God has a plan for you my faves .

Thank you 2019 , 2020 we embrace more ever flowing grace .

Don’t ? Beliving

Never say Never

Affirm that you are a grace bound • BE UNBOTHERED •

