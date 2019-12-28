A new revelation of how Davido began his music journey just emerged and its a tale of wealth and class as David Adeleke aka Davido, Son of billionaire, Adedeji Adeleke forced his dad to buy out the owners of the first record label he was signed into.

Tosin Ashafa, son of former Lagos lawmaker, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, has said he signed Nigerian singer Davido to his first official music contract. Ashafa made the revelation while reacting to a tweet by African-American social activist Beverly Gooden.

Gooden in a tweet via her verified handle had asked her followers to post their random music facts.

He tweeted:

“Tweet your most random music fact.”

Ashafa quoted the tweet and wrote:

“I signed @davido to his 1st Offical contract under black diamond promotions with Cecil Hammond/another silent partner, we hired

@GodwinTom to manage him.”

Ashafa added that when Davido’s father discovered his son was taking his music career more seriously, he decided to buy out the contract.

He added:

“Dr Adeleke realized David was really serious with pushing his music without him, reached out to us and bought us out.”

Well, the tweet which has since gone viral on Twitter to the amazement of many users has caught the attention of the singer and he tweeted in affirmation.

