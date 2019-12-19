Broda Shaggi and Zlatan Ibile’s first exchange from 2017 has been making the rounds on social media after the comedian gave a written account of what happened on that day.
Read his writeup below;
@zlatan_ibile This was the first day I met you my G. I was a nobody sitting at home in early December 2017. I was walking on the road when I saw you greeting a friend, I asked for a picture and you came down from the car to take this Picture with me. Na that week my first skit Blow 😂. Happened like a miracle🙏😂 : One thing that can never fade off from a real hustler who Is definitely going places is humility. Since then you haven’t changed at all and that’s why I love you bro. I have just few friends and this hardworking guy is one of them. I love you bro. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to a friend who worth my all 💚. Congratulations on your show tonight cos it’s gonna be a 💣. God bless you💚✊🏾
