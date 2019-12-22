Angela Okorie is back on her feet, stronger and better after the recent assassination attack on her that almost claimed her life.

The actress claimed that 10 pellets of bullets were removed from her head after the brutal attack while another Nigerian lady also joined the Matters arising on the cloudy reason thalt led to her attack, accussing the actress of sleeping with someone else’s husband, hence, the reason why the wife hired the attackers to teach her a lesson.

All that controversy is however in the past now and Angela has finally returned to her entertainment business to make more money. She took the music industry by surprise, and released a new video, and titled it with her popular slogan, “E Pain Dem”.

And now, she has taken our Instagram to inform Tanzanians that she will be coming over to their country so they can dance

to the song “E pain Dem” very well.

She revealed that she is overwhelmed with the love she gets from Tanzania and she already feels she is a Tanzanian. She wrote;

TANZANIANS get ready ooooooo

I am coming to your country , so we can dance

To E pain Dem very well

The love you guys show me from there

Is too much

I already feel am a Tanzanian. Thank you for all your support…

HOT NOW