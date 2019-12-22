The reports of legal battle ensuing between Tetuila/Tic Tac and Wizkid is not a baseless rumor. Tony Tetuila has confirmed that he and Ghanaian musician Tic Tac have sued Wizkid and Nigerian DJ, Dj Tunez for copyright infringement on their song, “Fefenefe” with Tony Tetuila which was released about 15 years ago.

The confirmation by Tony Tetuila was to assure fans that found it hard to believe as they felt it was just mere rumour, after we published the story some days ago. Read Here; Tony Tetuila And Tic Tac demand $84,000 from Wizkid & DJ Tunez over copyright infringement

Recall that Wizkid copied lyrics from Tony Tetuila and Tic Tac’s song in his verse for DJ Tunez’s song in which he featured the starboy.

The veteran singer, Tony Tetuila addressed the issue in a post on his his Instagram page where he confirmed the intended legal action.

According to what we gathered from his post on Instagram, they are suing Wizkid for the sum of 30 million naira and have been advised by their lawyers not to say more than that.

