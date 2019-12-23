Popular Nigerian rapper, Oladipo Olamide Emmanuel a.k.a Chinko Ekun has taken to social media to make some bold assumptions about himself.

According to the rapper, he is the most versatile and best act the country has adding that artistes should not seek validation from anyone.

Read what he wrote below:-

‘I can boldly say I’m the best and most versatile rapper in Nigeria and don’t seek for anyone’s validation but you know what… sometimes you have to dance to the tune and act a monkey in other to get the banana. Merry Christmas & happy new year in advance my people.’

Meanwhile, Burna Boy was spotted in viral video, dancing and spraying Fuji music legend, Alh. Ayinde Wasiu also known as K1 the Ultimate.

Apparently, it was a party Burna Boy graced and as Fuji musicians always do, K1 began Burna Boy’s praises immediately he stepped into the hall and of course, Burna Boy was in the mood. He jumped for joy, danced and started spraying the Fuji music legend hard currencies.

HOT NOW