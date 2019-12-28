Ghanaian social media celebrity, Queen Farcadi discloses during her interview with Delay Show that she can’t count the number of men she has had sex with.

While appearing on the show during a live broadcast with host Deloris Frimpong, Queen spoke about her sexual escapades and why she started having sex with multiple men.

The Slay Queen said she began sleeping with men because she couldn’t find a job after applying for a long time.

According to her, she decided to make use of her sexuality after she discovered that she’s a “priceless commodity in the market because she has what the men want.”

She went on to reveal that she can’t count the number of men she’s slept with so far.

Watch the video below:

HOT NOW