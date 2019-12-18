Controversial Nigerian singer and rave of the moment, Naira Marley who is also regarded as the spiritual leader of the “Marlians” cult Aka awon no mannaz has revealed that he charges N20M for a single show in Nigeria and has already earned N60M this week for performing 3 shows for Access bank Nigeria PLC.

It is unclear if the singer is up to his mischief again as the fees he is quoting appears to be extremely high by all standards of the Nigerian music industry and not even A-list artists like Davido or Wizkid has been known to command such performance fees in the past.

This is coming after recent allegations of carjacking by the singer, who is now pushed to clear himself and declare his worth to be higher than the eyes could see. Truth shall always come out if he is saying the truth or running it for showbiz. He further promised to start showing off his expensive lifestyle.

