OAP Dotundtun has said he did not like Gedoni until today when he pulled enough courage and proposed to Khafi Kareem.

In a statement on his social media page on Twitter, Dotun said his reason for disliking Gedoni was because he saw him as a distraction to Khafi when they were on the Big Brother Show contesting. His honest statement Gedoni Ekpata for having a different opinion about his relationship with Khafi in the Big Brother Naija House.

She announced this morning that she said ‘yes’ to Gedoni, while sharing a photo of the moment she said ‘yes’ to his proposal.

Khafi held a note that reads, ‘I said yes’, while also captioning the photo with ‘an engagement smiley’.

Reacting to the news of the couple’s engagement news, Dotun took To Twitter to post the tweet below:

‘I’ll be honest, I didn’t like Gedoni in the house cos I thot he was a distraction to Khafi & I didn’t think he liked her as such coz of a few bleeps on his side abt them both. Gedoni u are relentless & na man you be. I apologize & u made a very good choice. Khafi is a sweet girl.’

HOT NOW