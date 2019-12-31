Actor Emeka Ike has celebrated his wife and newborn daughter.
He shared new photos and a video of his current wife Yolanda and their newborn daughter Oluchi.
Sharing the photo, he wrote ;
“mothering is beautiful… My 2loves…captured my wife & baby this morning having fellowship…lol… l love u my wife,”.
See below ;
in other news, Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo celebrated his 19th wedding anniversary to his wife Jumobi Adegbesin on Monday.
The actor celebrated his anniversary with sweet words to his wife.
HOT NOW
- “Karma has visited Chioma” – Nigerians react after Davido flew his baby mama, Sophie Momodu to Ghana
- “Wizkid was expelled from Secondary School for stealing his mum’s gold” – Fan alleges
- Davido flies his baby mama, Sophie Momodu to Ghana with her daughter, Imade (photos)
Discussion about this post