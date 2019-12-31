Actor Emeka Ike has celebrated his wife and newborn daughter.

He shared new photos and a video of his current wife Yolanda and their newborn daughter Oluchi.

Sharing the photo, he wrote ;

“mothering is beautiful… My 2loves…captured my wife & baby this morning having fellowship…lol… l love u my wife,”.

in other news, Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo celebrated his 19th wedding anniversary to his wife Jumobi Adegbesin on Monday.

The actor celebrated his anniversary with sweet words to his wife.

