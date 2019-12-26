Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has addressed reports claiming that he vowed not to chase traders off the streets of the state. without giving them an alternative to survive.

The amiable Governor has now stated principal reasons for his proposed action, while also recounting what he went through as a young boy, when he was a street trader at Yemetu, an Ibadan neighbourhood.

The governor said this at the Oja Oba Central Mosque, Ibadan, during a special prayer to commemorate his 52nd birthday.

He said, “Somebody said that I was quoted as saying that I would not chase away street traders without providing them with alternatives. Yes, that is true because I know the mentality of street trading. I once sold bread by the roadside in Yemetu.

“I said so because we cannot send them away until we provide an alternative for them. And we have started enforcing that. We did that at Ojoo where we asked people not to trade at the point where we want to situate our modern terminus.”

Makinde thanked the people for praying with him and wishing him well.

He said, “Your prayers are important to me. It doesn’t matter if we have a multitude. What we have here is a quality crowd.”

