A young South African lady, Matheba Molise, has shared her weight loss journey with social media users.

The lady revealed she worked very hard and was disciplined to remove red meat and diary from her diet and her ‘weight literally fell off’.

Sharing a the photo collage of her transformation, she wrote that she couldn’t believe what she was seeing.

I really can’t believe this is my body 😢 Yoh I’ve worked guys.

Tweeting further, she wrote ;

Haven’t taken any shakes, supplements pills or anything. Really just went the natural route and started eating healthy and working out. This year I cut red meat and dairy and weight literally fell off.

I really can't believe this is my body 😢 Yoh I've worked guys. pic.twitter.com/q089T6RO7t — Mathebe Molise (@Mathebz) December 27, 2019

