BBNaija reality TV star, Frodd has recounted his experiences before fame, to motivate his fans.

The reality TV star recounted how he lost everything due to his carelessness as a youth and how his savings drowned to core.

He wrote;

I remember Feb 13 2016, I returned to Lagos from Aba with the intentions of spending a few months and leaving the country , then life happened. I can vividly remember staying in lekki phase 1 and driving my first car 🚘 forming Porsche boy , careless as a youth and lost in the minute , my savings went low and I had to move further down to Ikate . I felt cool and in control but I didn’t have a relationship with my creator still and I couldn’t do much for my self and things didn’t improve in 2017 . Again , I had to move further down to sangotedo with intentions to manage my self and grow financially. A lot was beginning to happen all at once and it seemed as if mine was the worst case , I know how much stories of success I heard within this period . Small thing

Phone rings : Frodd , Olu don buy house

Phone rings : Frodd , Jide don marry !

Phone rings : Guy how far , wetin you Dey do now self , When e be your turn guy . Show Dubai work Dey this side

Outgoing call to successful friends :

Bro what’s up , I fit see 5k for your hand , make I take hold brother 🖐

Response : Brother e no Dey at all It felt like God had forsaken me , maybe putting me through some punishment for being ungrateful for life .

I embraced God and told him how much I accepted whatever was happening , and I spoke positivity into my life , to carry my head up always and move slow and steady on the bumpy journey ‘ if that is how my grace would find me . My trials, my hustle , my cry , my prayers , my fights , my plea were all answered this year in the most unimaginable way . I thank God for my 2019 , you have been a huge blessing to me . Gratitude is a must because I see shege, Chai I suffer , I hear weeeeennnnnnnnnnnnnnnn.

I am proud of the journey so far . I am thankful for where I am now , my fellow BBN HM’s , My Family , The most caring Fan Base ever . Never allow the journey of life to bend you , fight adulthood pressure with cruise .

Let this inspire you my faves .. God has a plan for you my faves .

Thank you 2019 , 2020 we embrace more ever flowing grace .

Don’t 🛑 Beliving

Never say Never

Affirm that you are a grace bound • BE UNBOTHERED •

