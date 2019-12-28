Billionaire daughter and popular disc Jockey Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has showers praises on her mom Nana Otedola has she shows her off on Social Media.

Today could be your lucky day, Cuppy who is more akin to her dad and always seen throwing bants at him on Social media decided to extend the same gesture to her Ghanaian mother who is less often seen in public.

Celebrating her, she wrote;

I’m a strong woman because a strong woman raised me. 🤗 #MamaCups #FamilyFirst

See photos below:

