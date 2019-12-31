Mercy has pleaded with her fans to stop taking her rivalry with Tacha to the battle field as they plan a new beginning in 2020. She pleaded with her fans to end the hatred, fights, quarrel and shades as this year ends tomorrow.

Mercy went on her Instagram live to pour her heart out about the issue and also urged her fans to focus only on her in 2020.

She said;

“Tomorrow is 31st, the crossover and i would not want us to be crossing over with hatred, with fight, with quarrel, with daggers and knives. I would really want us to stop this whole thing, this year 2019.

Please guys, if you love me, if you say you are my Mercenary, you have got to stop this fight cause there is no fight.

What i expect from my Mercenaries is for you all to participate in whatever i’m doing, support me in any way you can, not to fight and throw shades. Guys, this just has to stop.

It won’t take you guys anything from focusing on just me and my business and just look away from every other thing”

HOT NOW