Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly in advanced talks with Everton over a potential Premier League move in the January transfer.

The striker has been without a club since mutually parting ways with California side LA Galaxy after two-year spell capped by impressive 53 goals in 58 appearances.

He was previously linked with a sensational return to Serie A side Bologna, but in a sudden turn of event, the 38-year-old striker has now become a transfer target for Everton in the January market. The English giants are set to announce Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager after the sacking of Marcos Silva.

The Italian tactician is a huge fan of Ibrahimovic and he had jokingly hinted at a potential move for Swedish star while he was Napoli boss, suggesting that the reunion is possible.

Ibrahimovic is also linked with Italian club’s AC Milan, Bologna and Napoli. However, reports in Italy say that the Swede striker has rebuffed AC Milan after demanding they double their offer of £1.7m ($3m) over 18 months.