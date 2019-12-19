Popular US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has declared his intention to run for the post of president in 2023.

He made the announcement at Zlatan Ibile’s concert on Wednesday. He appeared on stage with Zlatan Ibile during the show and announced to fans that he would make life better for the citizens if voted Nigeria’s president in the 2023 election.

He told fans to kick him out of office if he fails to deliver as promised.

“I will take you there, if I fail throw me out,” he said.

In other news, Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has facilitated the arrest of a security guard who allegedly brutalized a woman.

In a post on Instagram early Thursday, Funke said she was on her way home after a production set when she saw a woman crying and bleeding from the head.

On interrogation, the actress discovered the woman was assaulted by the mall’s security.

