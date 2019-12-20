General Theophilus Danjuma (retd.) made a scary remark about the situation of things in Nigeria currently, while he was speaking at an event over the week.

The former Minister of Defence, hinted that if he was to reveal what he knows that is happening in the country, Nigerians will no longer sleep.

He made the statement at the University of Ibadan during the launch of a book, 70 Years of Progressive Journalism: The Story of the Nigerian Tribune and the presentation of Tribune’s Platinum Awards.

He stated: “In Yorubaland, everybody seems to have lost their voice, scared. And people appear not to care about what is happening. If I tell you what I know that is happening in Nigeria today, you will no longer sleep.

“So, Chief Ayo Adebanjo’s warning and advice is very timely. If you want details, I will give it to you privately.

“We are in a big hole as nation. And people who put us in this hole have continued today. So, we’ve to wake up. Only we can save ourselves.

“The fifth columnists’ activities going on among your people are not helping matters. May Almighty God continue to bless this country, but only we can save ourselves from ourselves.”

